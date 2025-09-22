Shelar Directs BMC To Issue Gargai Dam Tenders Within 2 Months

Mumbai: In a significant move to address Mumbai’s mounting water needs, Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar, who is also the Mumbai suburban guardian minister, on Monday instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue tenders for the Gargai Dam project within the next two months. Once completed, the dam is expected to add 440 million litres per day (MLD) to the city's water supply.

Mumbai currently receives approximately 4,000 MLD of water daily, against a demand of around 4,600 MLD. With the population continuing to grow and new development projects placing added pressure on civic infrastructure, the need for enhanced water resources has become urgent.

“The Gargai Dam is a key solution to help bridge this deficit and support the city's rapidly growing population,” Mr. Shelar said.

The minister reviewed the project’s progress in a meeting with BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani at the civic body’s headquarters. Although the project has received approval from the Maharashtra government, some clearances from the Central Government’s Forest Department are still pending. To expedite the process, Mr. Shelar has contacted Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav, requesting early approval of the remaining permissions.

Mr. Shelar has directed the BMC to move forward with the tendering process immediately after the necessary clearances are obtained, aiming to begin work on the project without further delay.

The Gargai dam project was axed by the Mahavikas Aghadi government in favour of a desalination plant at Manori. However, the Mahayuti government decided to revive the project earlier this year.