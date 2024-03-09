Sheep Purchase Scam: ACB Team Gets Leads About Key Accused

Hyderabad: While the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials have initiated a thorough inquiry into the alleged irregularities in sheep purchases, ACB officials, who are probing the case, have obtained leads in connection with an absconding key accused, Syed Mohidoddin and Syed Ikramuddin Ahmed, in establishing role of a senior officer working in the animal husbandry department.

The statements of four government officers D. Ravi, assistant director, area veterinary hospital, Kamareddy; M. Aditya Kesav Sai, animal husbandry officer, Medchal; Pasula Raghupathi Reddy, district groundwater officer, Ranga Reddy and Sangu Ganesh, deputy director, adult education department are crucial in establishing the role of the senior officer, who allegedly took bribes from sheep suppliers and to divert funds.

The investigation agency allegedly found that data related to sheep and cow purchase contracts was tarnished by the department officials' days before the Assembly elections schedule was announced.

Mohidoddin and Ikramuddin Ahmed hosted a liquor party for the animal husbandry department officials. Ever since the ACB took up the probe, the accused have been absconding but are allegedly sending threatening messages and WhatsApp calls, which were linked to different IP addresses.

The sheep and cow scam took place when Talasani Srinivas Yadav was the concerned minister. Earlier, the law and order police registered cases against Srinivas Yadav's former OSD Kalyan Kumar and two others in connection with alleged irregularities in destroying crucial data.