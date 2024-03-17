Hyderabad: Rachakonda women safety wing (WSW) and SHE teams on Saturday counselled 61 persons and 59 minors who had harassed women. The session was held at the WSW office in LB Nagar in the presence of the family members of the accused.

The commissionerate, in 45 days, had received 135 complaints from victims. Of them, 76 complained of harassment in person, 36 were harassed through WhatsApp and calls, 14 on direct calls and nine through social media apps.

Speaking at the session, Rachakonda commissioner Tarun Joshi said “SHE teams and Rachakonda police will not let go of the hooligans who harass girls and women. In disguise, police officials are moving at bus stops, railway and Metro Rail stations, schools, colleges, vegetable markets and open spaces, and will apprehend anyone that preys on girls and women.”

Joshi said that of the complaints received, six were booked with criminal charges, 60 faced petty charges and 59 minors received counselling.