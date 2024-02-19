SHE Teams Apprehend 123 Offenders in 49 Days of Numaish

Hyderabad: During the 49 days of Numaish, which ended on Sunday, city police She Teams apprehended 123 offenders. Of them 117 were charged with major offences and a court convicted and sentenced 56 of them.

While four persons were sent to jail for four days, 10 were sentenced to three days in jail. Another 41 persons were sent to two days in jail. All of them were fined Rs.250. Another 51 offenders were given stern warnings and let off.







