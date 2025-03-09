Shawn Mendes Wears Virat Kohli Jersey During Concert Ahead of Match

Shawn Mendes delighted his Mumbai fans during his concert by wearing an Indian cricket team jersey featuring Virat Kohli’s name, sending the crowd into a frenzy. As he performed his set, Mendes took a moment to show off the jersey, saying, “India, I know you guys have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you.”





The crowd erupted in cheers at his support for India’s cricket team ahead of the ICC Tournament final match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place in Dubai. Mendes’ gesture reflected not just his musical talent but his love for Indian culture and the sport that unites millions across the country.



