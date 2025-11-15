Shatrughan Hails Bihar, Nitish For NDA Win, Stumps TMC

KOLKATA: A day after the NDA's victory in Bihar Assembly Election, Asansol Trinamul Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha stumped his party by publicly hailing the people of the neighbouring state for giving another term to the BJP-JD(U) alliance in power. He also congratulated Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in a lavish praise.

On Saturday Mr Sinha posted on X-handle, “Congratulations! To the people of our Bihar for getting the Govt they deserve, voted for & the leadership of the most admired, gentleman politician, @NiteshKumar for being Bihar’s longest-serving, trusted, tried, tested & successful CM.”

Referring to Mr Kumar, the actor-turned politician added, “He seems to have lived upto people's expectations. Kudos to all the people/ parties around him. God Bless & congratulations to all. Jai Bihar! Jai Hind!” He also tagged his party and its supremo Mamata Banerjee among other INDIA bloc leaders in his post.

His enthusiastic greetings did not miss the notice of the TMC leadership, according to sources. Senior party leaders however have been tightlipped over the uncomfortable post.

Interestingly, when the Bihar Assembly poll results were out on Friday, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Our party's top leadership is analysing it. Our party will share its views at an appropriate time. But a question arises apart from some relevant factors: Isn't it a massively planned loot (of votes)?”