Shashi Tharoor’s Tax Rhyme From Last Year's Budget Session Goes Viral

27 Jan 2026 11:31 AM IST

The Instagram reel has now gained widespread shares and reactions online, with many praising Tharoor’s blend of humour and political commentary

Shashi Tharoor’s Tax Rhyme From Last Years Budget Session Goes Viral
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File image)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s witty rhyme on taxation during last year’s budget session has gone viral after he shared the video on Instagram, drawing renewed attention to his creative critique of tax policies.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Tharoor said, "Around this time last year in Parliament, I turned to a bit of light verse to make a serious point on taxation. As we approach this year's Budget Session, I look forward to engaging more on these vital issues."



In the original Lok Sabha debate, Tharoor recited a rhythmic poem highlighting the expanding tax burden on citizens — from petrol and shirts to mobile phones and even “sorrow and cheer” — as he questioned the impact of extensive taxes on ordinary people.

The Instagram reel has now gained widespread shares and reactions online, with many praising Tharoor’s blend of humour and political commentary.

Tharoor’s poetic flourish comes as part of his broader critique of fiscal policy and taxation, underscoring economic concerns that continue to resonate on social media.

