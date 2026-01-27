Shashi Tharoor’s Tax Rhyme From Last Year's Budget Session Goes Viral

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s witty rhyme on taxation during last year’s budget session has gone viral after he shared the video on Instagram, drawing renewed attention to his creative critique of tax policies.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Tharoor said, "Around this time last year in Parliament, I turned to a bit of light verse to make a serious point on taxation. As we approach this year's Budget Session, I look forward to engaging more on these vital issues."







