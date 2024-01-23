Sharmila Condemns Attack on Rahul Gandhi

Visakhapatnam: State Congress chief Y.S. Sharmila on Monday led a protest at the GVMC Gandhi statue here and condemned the assault on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Assam.

Addressing the gathering, Sharmila said the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra symbolized a quest to uphold the rights of the citizens. She said BJP was attempting to harm Rahul Gandhi in Assam, making peaceful travel a challenging experience in states ruled by the BJP.

Asserting that the ruling party suppressed opposition voices, Sharmila, questioned the state of democracy in the country and expressed concern over the reported denial of entry for Rahul Gandhi to a temple during his Assam visit.

She highlighted the upcoming elections, and warned that the people would teach PM Modi a lesson if he and his party persisted with anti-democratic actions.

The protest was participated by state party affairs incharge Manikkam Tagore, K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, Gidugu Rudra Raju and Raghuveera Reddy.