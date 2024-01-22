Sharimla can't harm YSRC prospects: YV Subba Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Regional coordinator for north Andhra, YV Subba Reddy, has said no leader including Sharmila can harm the prospects of the YSRC in the coming elections.

Talking to the media, Subba Reddy said Sharmila knew nothing about the development of Andhra Pradesh. “Let her come with us and we shall show the development in Andhra Pradesh. The people know who carries the legacy of YS Rajasekhara Reddy,” he said."Sharmila lives in a neighboring state. She has been parachuted to AP for the first time. How would she know what development has taken place in the state,’’ he asked in response to her comment that the state was failing to develop.“Sharmila joined the Congress party that had named YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as accused in an FIR and sent him to jail. Sonia Gandhi put the YSR family into deep trouble after YSR’s untimely demise. How could Sharmila reconcile to all these and join the Congress,” he asked.Subba Reddy said Sharmila spent gala time in Telangana as its daughter. It remains a mystery why she did not contest the recent polls there.Answering a question, the regional coordinator said YSRC never compromised with the BJP. “Jagan Mohan Reddy would be launching his election campaign from Bheemili on Jan 25. Two lakh party cadres from 34 assembly constituencies would be participating in the mega event,” he said.