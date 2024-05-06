Sharad Pawar suffers throat infection

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Sunday suffered a throat infection during his election rally, while his grand nephew Rohit Pawar wept while campaigning for Supriya Sule in Baramati on the last day of campaign. Addressing a public rally in Baramati, Mr. Pawar was unable to speak due to a sore throat. His estranged nephew Ajit Pawar said that Sharad Pawar led NCP is playing the emotional card as usual.



Baramati Lok Sabha seat is being keenly watched contest because the election is fought between Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra. It is going to polls on May 7.

During his seven minute speech in the last hour of the campaign in Baramati, the veteran Maratha politician said that he has been touring 17-18 districts in excessive heat and high temperatures. As a result, he has been suffering from a throat infection. "Your decision in this election would be for the benefit of Baramati as well as Maharashtra," he said. Post the result, he would again speak to the people of Baramati, he added.

Mr. Pawar said that although Narendra Modi is in power, it would not have any impact on Baramati provided the people of Baramati remain united. “Till we are united, nobody can touch Baramati,” the 83-year-old leader said in an unclear voice.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar addressed a public rally in Indapur assembly segment, which is part of the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. The NCP founder said that a large section of the people are not happy with BJP's regime due to its several decisions.

Addressing the rally, Rohit Pawar, who is an MLA from Karjat Jamkhed, got emotional while informing about the incident when the NCP split. “Sharad Pawar had told them till a new generation of leaders are being groomed, he would not breathe the last. I request Saheb (Sharad Pawar) you should never make such statements again,” emotional Rohit said.

Calling Rohit Pawar’s weeping “nautanki”, Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar said that he had already predicted that someone would play an emotional card. Showing the video of Rohit Pawar from his mobile, Ajit said that one of his children has wept. “The people of Baramati are not going to tolerate this. Show your work. This is a foul play. This is not going to work (in this election),” Ajit said.