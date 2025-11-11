Sharad Pawar Meets CM amid MCA Polls and Pune Land Controversy

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged multi-hundred crore land scam in Pune involving Parth Pawar, the son of his estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and the upcoming Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

According to reports, the meeting was with regard to the ensuing MCA elections slated for Wednesday. Soon after the meeting, Ajinkya Naik was re-elected unopposed as MCA president, as several prominent political figures from different parties withdrew their nominations.

Sources said that following the meeting, Pawar called the panel contesting the MCA elections and certain candidates asked to withdraw their nominations. While CM Fadnavis has not deputed his panel, his support is likely to be key in the MCA elections.

Commenting on the allegations of a scam in the sale deed of 40 acres of land in Pune involving a company related to Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar had said on Saturday that it is proper that the entire issue is probed and facts are presented before the public.

“The chief minister has said publicly that the matter is serious. So, he should conduct a probe and put the facts before society,” Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar has defended his son and blamed the sub-registrar who registered the sale deed. The Deputy CM also said that facts will come to light through the probe ordered by Chief Minister Fadnavis. The land was purchased by Amedea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar, holds 99 per cent stake.

The Maharashtra Revenue Department has suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru for alleged irregularities in the registration process of the 44-acre Mahar Watan land, whose market value is reportedly more than Rs 1,800 crore. Taru is also accused of waiving the Rs 21-crore stamp duty on the Rs 300-crore land deal.

The police have booked multiple people, including Parth Pawar's associate Digvijay Patil and Sheetal Tejwani, in connection with the alleged land scam.