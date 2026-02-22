Sharad Pawar Hospitalised

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital in Pune again on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration. The 85-year-old politician’s condition is now stable, said doctors.

According to his daughter and the MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, the veteran leader has been suffering from a cough and throat infection. As his condition deteriorated, the family decided to admit him to the private hospital for further medical observation and care.

“We are admitting Baba to Ruby Hall, Pune for follow-up tests and hydration. Thanking all the doctors and healthcare workers,” she wrote on X.

Doctors said that the NCP chief was stable and will be in the hospital for a couple of days before getting discharged.

“He has been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic for mild dehydration and requires intravenous fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in the hospital for two days and is expected to be discharged thereafter,” Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said in a statement.

This is Pawar’s second hospitalisation this month. He was admitted to the same facility on February 9 for chest congestion and breathing issues and was discharged on February 14.

Pawar, a veteran leader, is also a survivor of oral cancer, which was diagnosed in the late 1990s. He underwent multiple surgeries in the United States and India as part of his treatment and has since continued an active public life despite health issues.