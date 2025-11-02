Sharad Pawar Calls For Opposition Unity

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday called on opposition parties to set aside their differences and unite to protect voting rights. His remarks came during the ‘Satyacha Morcha’ (protest march for truth) organised by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) against alleged discrepancies in voter lists and what it termed “vote theft.”

The opposition parties including MNS and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) organised the Satyacha Morcha against both the ECI and State Election Commissions (SEC), which is going to conduct local bodies election in the state. The march began from fashion street and concluded at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Sharad Pawar, his daughter and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, senior NCP (SP) leaders Jayant Patil, Anil Deshmukh, senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sachin Sawant, Uddhav Thackeray, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray among others.

During the rally, display of camaraderie between the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and MNS chief Raj Thackeray along with the cordial body language shared by their sons Aaditya and Amit also sparked strong speculation that the two parties are likely to come together for the upcoming local bodies including BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Addressing the rally, the NCP founder said that there may be political differences and rivalries among opposition parties, but it is essential to set them aside and unite. “In a democracy, the Constitution grants citizens the right to vote, and it is our collective responsibility to protect that right. Opposition parties must come together to safeguard parliamentary democracy and the people’s right to vote,” the veteran Maratha politician asserted.

Referring to the 2024 Assembly election results, Mr Pawar said that it has become clear after the 2024 Assembly election results, that there is a misuse of power.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that they would approach the court over the alleged discrepancies in the voters’ list. “In the coming days, we will move to the court with all the evidence. The Election Commission of India (ECI) seems helpless now, so we expect justice from the judiciary. If not, we will go to the people’s court,” Mr Thackeray said, indicating that they would raise this issue in the local body elections.

The move is expected to further intensify the standoff between the opposition parties and the ECI in Maharashtra.

Mr. Thackeray said that he and Raj have come together for the cause of Hindus, Maharashtra and Marathi speaking people.“It is now a duty of the people to support us,” he said while appealing to the people to support the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as an “anaconda”, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said that voters must stay alert or the anaconda will arrive as its appetite is not diminishing. Mr Thackeray also accused that Shiv Sena (undivided) was stolen, and that attempts are being made to steal his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. “Now attempts are being made to steal votes,” the former chief minister alleged.

During the rally, opposition leaders made multiple allegations, including tampering and irregularities in the voters’ list. According to the police, around 10,000 persons have participated in the rally.