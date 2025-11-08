Sharad Pawar Backs Probe Into Land Deal Linked To Grandnephew

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he supports a thorough investigation into the land transaction allegedly linked to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm in which his grandnephew Parth Pawar is a partner. Mr. Pawar’s remarks came a day after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced the scrapping of the controversial deal involving Parth.

The deal, involving the sale of 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Vatan land to Amadea Enterprises LLP, has come under scrutiny for alleged irregularities, including a stamp duty waiver and the illegal transfer of public property. The state government has constituted a six-member inquiry committee headed by Vikas Kharge, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), to conduct a detailed probe. The panel has been directed to submit its report within a month.

The 40-acre land parcel, comprising 272 smaller plots in the Mundhwa area of Pune near the upscale Koregaon Park was reportedly sold to Parth Pawar’s firm on May 19, 2025, for Rs 300 crore. The opposition claims the land is worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Critics also allege that the firm paid only Rs 500 in stamp duty, instead of the required Rs 21 crore, raising further questions.

According to sources, the firm will now have to pay Rs 42 crore, including Rs 21 crore as a penalty, to cancel the sale deed.

“The chief minister has said publicly that the matter is serious. So he should conduct a probe and put the facts before society,” Mr. Pawar said.

He distanced himself from comments made by his daughter, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, who had given Parth a clean chit. “It is her view,” Mr. Pawar said, responding to questions about Ms. Sule’s remarks.

Emphasising that “administration, politics, and family are different things,” Mr. Pawar added, “As a family, we (Pawars) are one, but we are divided ideologically. One of my grandnephews contested against Ajit Pawar, and Ajit Pawar’s wife contested against my daughter.”

When asked why no FIR had been registered against Parth Pawar, who holds a 99 per cent stake in Amadea Enterprises LLP, Mr. Pawar said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should answer that question.

Responding to the criticism, Mr. Fadnavis said that the FIR includes only the names of those directly involved, such as signatories and vendors, and that an offence has been registered against the authorised signatories of the company.