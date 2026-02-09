Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital; Condition Stable

Mumbai: NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Monday after his health condition showed signs of deterioration.

The 85-year-old leader was shifted from his residence in Baramati to Ruby Hall Clinic as a precaution after he complained of breathing discomfort and persistent coughing, his office said.

Doctors conducted a CT scan, which revealed an infection in his chest, said Dr Parvez Grant, chief cardiologist and managing trustee of the hospital.

Providing a health update, Dr Abhijit Lodha said investigations had been carried out and treatment initiated. “There was some congestion in the chest. Appropriate investigations have been done and treatment started. Further decisions will be taken after the reports are received. He has been admitted to a private room and all vital parameters are stable,” the doctor said, adding that oxygen saturation, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels were normal.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said in a post that her father had developed chest congestion and would be on a five-day course of antibiotics. She added that all other vital parameters were normal.

A senior political leader and former Union minister, Sharad Pawar has remained active in public life despite age-related health issues in recent years. Further updates on his condition are awaited.