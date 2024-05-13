Shankara Jayanti Celebrated at Srisailam Temple

Kurnool: On the occasion of Vaisakh Shuddha Panchami, Audi Shankara's birth anniversary was celebrated in Srisailam on Sunday. As part of the festivities, special pujas were conducted at the Shankara Mandiram at Paladhara Panchadara.

The priests and Vedic scholars of the Srisailam temple performed Maha Ganapati Puja, praying for the welfare of the world and the uninterrupted completion of the rituals. Later, a special abhishekam was conducted for Lord Chandramouleeswara Swamy, Sri Saradadevi, and Shankara, accompanied by Veda mantras. This traditional abhishekam involved the use of panchamritam, consisting of various fruit juices and holy water.

Floral tributes and Mahanivedana were also offered. Shankara shares a close connection with the Srisailam temple. He undertook penance for a period at Paladhara Panchadara in Srisailam and composed his Sivanandalahari book here. Shankara not only mentions the Srisaila Kshetram and Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy but also expresses his aspiration to attain samadhi in the sacred place of Srisailam, as mentioned in his Yogatharaavali book.