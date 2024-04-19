Shaikpet: Drunk Techie's Reckless Driving Leaves Woman Injured

Hyderabad: One ordinary evening took a tragic turn for D. Swati when she became a victim in a car accident caused by a driver, who under the influence of alcohol.

He has been identified as P. Kranti Kumar, a 30-year-old techie residing in Pragati Nagar, had consumed alcohol at the Social Bar in Jubilee Hills before starting towards the Shaikpet flyover.

The police say he went to the bar alone around 08:30 pm and stayed there for more than 3 and a half hours before starting his journey. Despite the bar management stopping him from leaving due to his intoxicated state, he still proceeded to start his journey, sources said.

The victim identified as D.Swati 25 a hosteller in Hafizpet was traveling to Rayadurgam, had her life turned upside down by the reckless actions of him, had collided with multiple vehicles along the road before hitting her, involving cars, autos, pedestrians, and three bikers, all falling victim to the his dangerous driving.



Expressing dismay over the incident, Swati's friend, P. Shyamul, lamented, "We were on our way to DLF when the accident occurred. Swati, who hails from Vijayawada, had recently embarked on her career in the city, serving as a beacon of hope for her family. The news of her accident has left them distraught." Swati received treatment at KIMS Hospital and was subsequently discharged, he added.

Kumar's blood alcohol level was found to be high, surpassing the legal limit by a considerable margin. Consequently, the Rayadurgam police arrested him and charged him with serious offenses.

Detailing the sequence of events, Rayadurgam Inspector CH. Venkanna said, "The incident occurred when Kumar was traveling from the Cyberabad Commissioner's office towards the Shaikpet flyover. Despite the concerns raised by fellow commuters, he persisted in his reckless course until his vehicle came to an abrupt halt on the flyover, averting a potentially catastrophic outcome."

Amar Konkanti, a social activist, emphasized the responsibility of bars in ensuring the safety of their patrons, calling for stringent action against establishments that neglect their duty, thereby jeopardizing innocent lives.

The authorities are currently investigating the potential liability of the bar in question, while Kumar remains in custody awaiting further legal proceedings, the police said.