Shah Told In WB Religious Rhetoric Can’t Beat Didi

New Delhi: In a crucial strategy meeting with party leaders in Kolkata on Sunday, Union home minister Amit Shah has been advised that the BJP’s “over-reliance on religious dogma” and “relentless Mamata bashing” is wearing thin. The leaders on the ground indicated that in West Bengal, voters are demanding substance over slogans. If the BJP wants to make a serious pitch, it must “move away” from the politics of polarisation to a “clear, credible roadmap” for the state's future. The West Bengal BJP leaders conveyed that “rhetoric alone won't win Bengal”.

Sources revealed that during the meeting, a section of West Bengal leaders admitted that the party had failed to present a clear and compelling roadmap to voters during the last Assembly elections. “Our election manifesto was released barely 10 days before the polls-We simply didn't have enough time to communicate the BJP’s vision for Bengal to the people,” a senior leader observed. During the meeting, several leaders demanded that the party manifesto be finalised and released at least a month in advance in the upcoming elections. They also urged the central leaders to shift focus during campaign speeches --highlighting the Centre's development plans for West Bengal instead of resorting to personal attacks on chief minister Mamata Banerjee or leaning heavily on religious rhetoric. The next Assembly elections in West Bengal is due to be held early next year.

The meeting zeroed in on the BJP's organisational weaknesses in the state. It was revealed that nearly 50 per cent of the state's 80,000 booths suffer from a “massive lack of coordination”, significantly undermining grassroots outreach. Taking note of the issue, the home minister reportedly instructed party leaders to ramp up booth-level activities and fix structural gaps, by the end of June. As part of this push, booth level drives -- "Booth Vijay Abhiyan", "Booth Sashaktikaran" -- are underway to consolidate and energise the party's ground presence across the state. From June 9 onwards, the BJP’s leaders and functionaries would fan out across the state to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, including “Operation Sindoor”. However, a senior Bengal BJP leader indicated that anti-minority rhetoric after Operation Sindoor and the Waqf Bill is likely to politically benefit the TMC.

Meanwhile, infighting between the two party heavyweights -- Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh --continues to rage within the party. Sources said that Ghosh has been completely marginalised by the Adhikari camp, with the support of the central high command. On Sunday, the BJP leadership reportedly did not invite Ghosh to the party meeting with Shah on Sunday. While the Adhikari camp accused Ghosh of "moving towards the TMC", the Ghosh camp, while dismissing the charges, claimed that Adhikari was “a scam-tainted leader who lacks credibility”.