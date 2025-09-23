Shah To Open 3 Durga Pujas In Kolkata

KOLKATA: To woo the voters of West Bengal about BJP ahead of the next year's Assembly Election, union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate three Durga Pujas in the city during a short visit here from September 25.

His plan comes after Nandigram BJP MLA and leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari met him in New Delhi recently and urged him for the puja inauguration. Mr Shah will fly to the city from Mumbai at night on September 25.

After spending the night at a hotel in New Town, he will visit and inaugurate Sevak Sangha Puja on Lake Avenue in south Kolkata and Santosh Mitra Square Puja in central Kolkata the next day on the occasion of Chaturthi.

The second puja is patronized by BJP councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sajal Ghosh. Its theme this year is based on the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and Operation Sindoor by the Indian armed forces against Pakistan.

It also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief speech about the purpose behind the military offensive. In 2023, the same puja displayed the Ram Temple as a theme and was inaugurated by Mr Shah.

Later, the union home minister will open another puja at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Salt Lake in the afternoon before leaving the city.