Hyderabad: The BJP, looking not just to retain its four Lok Sabha seats from Telangana state but add a few more to its tally in coming Parliament elections, will launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign with Union home minister Amit Shah leading the charge at Karimnagar on January 28.



Shah is scheduled to address a meeting of BJP workers from Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency and more than 10,000 of them are expected to attend the event, said the party’s MP and BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday.

Shah is expected to meet with top party leaders including state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy during an election management committee meeting and discuss the state of affairs.

Shah is scheduled to attend three cluster meetings including one in Mahbubnagar, and, in the afternoon, reach Karimnagar where he will address the party workers meeting. “This is where he will launch our election campaign from,” Sanjay said.

Meanwhile, following Shah’s visit, the party is expected to make some changes in its senior leadership positions and replace some of its general secretaries to enthuse the party cadres. During his visit, Shah is also expected to take stock of the not-so-apparent but continuing rifts between top state party leaders, a situation that existed even before the recent Assembly elections.