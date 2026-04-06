Shah Talks Development at Pondy Rally

PUDUCHERRY: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled a series of development promises for Puducherry, including plans for an industrial corridor and positioning the region as a hub for the Blue Economy, while launching a sharp attack on the INDIA bloc.

Addressing an election rally at Thirukkannur, in the Mannadipet Assembly constituency, Shah said the NDA was committed to transforming Puducherry into a “fully developed” region with strong backing from the Centre. He highlighted that a laptop manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 3 lakh units has already been established, signalling growing industrial investment.

On employment, Shah claimed that the unemployment rate in the Union Territory had drastically reduced under the NDA government, alleging that the previous Congress regime, led by V. Narayanasamy, had left the region economically weakened.

He announced welfare measures aimed at key voter groups, and promised that women farmers would be provided livestock to boost rural incomes.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah criticised his remarks on rising fuel prices and said the steep petrol and diesel rates cited by Rahul were in Pakistan, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Emphasising political stability and development, Shah urged voters to re-elect the NDA government.