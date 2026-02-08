Shah sets March 31 deadline to end Naxalism

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that Left-Wing Extremism would be completely eradicated before March 31, citing gains from a security-centric strategy, infrastructure development and disruption of Maoist financial networks.

After chairing a high-level security review meeting on Left-Wing Extremism in Raipur, Shah said the measures adopted by the Centre and the states had yielded positive results. Posting on X, he said, “The security-centric strategy, infrastructure development, targeting of the Naxal financial network and the surrender policy have yielded positive results, and Naxalism will be completely eradicated before March 31.”

The review meeting was held weeks ahead of the Centre’s March 31 deadline for eliminating Maoist insurgency.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Union home secretary, director of the Intelligence Bureau and the special secretary (internal security) in the Union home ministry attended the meeting, which was held at a hotel in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Directors General of the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and NIA, along with police chiefs of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Telangana and other senior officers, were also present.

The Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, comprising seven districts and sharing borders with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, has long been considered a stronghold of Maoists. Officials said the region had witnessed intensified anti-Naxal operations over the past two years, leading to a decline in extremist violence.

According to official data, since January 2024, over 500 Naxalites, including senior cadres such as CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh. During the same period, about 1,900 Naxalites were arrested and more than 2,500 surrendered in the state.