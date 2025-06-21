Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai Residence Under Scrutiny After CRZ Violation Allegations

Mumbai: Renovation work of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence ‘Mannat’, which comprises a heritage bungalow and falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) limits, has come under scrutiny after allegations of illegal work violating CRZ norms. The forest department and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have started probing the allegations, which have been denied by the actor’s representatives.

A joint team of the forest and BMC officials visited the actor’s sea facing residence at Bandra on Friday. Though there was no confirmation of any illegal construction, officials said that they will prepare a report after receiving response from the actor regarding the objections raised and notices will be sent to the concerned persons if any violation is found.

Shah Rukh Khan’s residence includes a heritage colonial-style bungalow built in 1914 and a modern six-storey annex. It is currently undergoing renovation because of which the actor with his family has temporarily moved to another place.

Social activist Santosh Daundkar has filed a complaint to the NGT against Shah Rukh and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), alleging that the renovation is not in compliance with the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. It has also been alleged that the actor has committed a fraud by getting a permission to construct 12 one-bhk flats and used it to construct a 6-story building for his family.

An official from the forest department said that the question of illegal construction does not arise as no construction has begun at the site yet. However, the officials have sought relevant documents regarding permissions received. “The existing structure has six floors. The proposal is to add two more. We have asked the owners to submit relevant documents,” the official said.

According to reports, the actor’s wife Gauri had filed an application on November 9, 2023, with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), seeking permission to construct the seventh and eighth floors atop the existing annexe.

Mannat, which comprises a heritage structure, Villa Vienna, was leased by Khan from the Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001 for a 99-year term. The entire property spans over 2,091.38 square metres and overlooks the Arabian Sea.