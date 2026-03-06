Shah Promises Gujarat-Style Development In Odisha, Inaugurates IFFCO Sulphuric Acid Plant

BHUBANESWAR: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a new sulphuric acid plant at the premises of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in Paradip, highlighting the Centre’s focus on industrial expansion and rural development in Odisha.

The plant has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore. The event was attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with several state ministers, including those holding the Cooperation and Industries portfolios, and the Member of Parliament from Jagatsinghpur.

Officials said the newly inaugurated plant will have the capacity to produce about 2,000 tonnes of sulphuric acid per day. The facility is expected to boost industrial output while improving environmental efficiency.

Authorities stated that the project could reduce pollution levels by nearly 50 per cent and lower dependence on coal usage by around 500 million metric tonnes. It is also expected to cut the need to import nearly six lakh metric tonnes of sulphuric acid, thereby helping save significant foreign exchange.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said Odisha is steadily progressing under the current government and would witness development on the lines of Gujarat in the coming years. With the support of the people, he said, the BJP government in the state is working in the right direction to accelerate growth and improve rural livelihoods.

Highlighting the success of India’s dairy cooperative movement, Shah said around 36 lakh rural women have played a vital role in building the Amul cooperative model. He suggested that similar initiatives could significantly strengthen rural livelihoods in Odisha.

Describing IFFCO as a matter of national pride, Shah said it is the world’s largest cooperative organisation, owned by nearly five crore farmers, and plays a crucial role in supporting India’s agricultural sector.