Shah: Pick Modi-led Pandavas or I.N.D.I.A.-led Kauravas

New Delhi: Amidst fervent chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ resonating through the crowd of BJP leaders, Union home minister Amit Shah drew parallels between the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the epic battle of Kurukshetra from the Mahabharata. Shah urged the electorate to make a choice between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA and what he termed as the ‘Congress-led INDI alliance,’ likening them to the "Pandavs" and "Kauravs" respectively.

Describing the Opposition INDI alliance as "nothing but an alliance of seven dynastic parties," Shah criticised its failure to instill democratic values within its ranks, questioning their ability to safeguard the country’s democracy. He emphasised that a third term for the Modi-led NDA would propel India towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and eradicate militancy, terrorism, and naxalism.

Addressing the resolution "BJP: Desh ki aasha, vipaksha ki hatasha" (BJP: Country's hope, Opposition's despair) during the concluding day of the BJP national council, Shah took aim at the Congress for allegedly compromising the Constitution for vote-bank politics. He accused the party of deviating from India's longstanding tradition of secularism, suggesting that the term "secular" was introduced during the Emergency by the Indira Gandhi-led government.

Shah also lambasted the Congress for its appeasement politics and boycott of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, cautioning that such actions would not only impede India's progress but also leave a lasting impact on the electorate.

Asserting the BJP-led NDA's commitment to inclusivity and development under the motto of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas," Shah emphasised their stance against appeasement politics. He credited Modi for overseeing the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir democratically, thanking him for his leadership.

Turning his attention to the Opposition alliance, Shah accused them of promoting casteism, dynastic politics, appeasement, and corruption. He urged voters to decide between Modi's developmental agenda and Rahul Gandhi's dynastic alliance.

Shah hailed Modi as a symbol of selfless dedication, likening him to a candle that illuminates while sacrificing itself. He praised Modi's tireless efforts for the nation's progress and criticised the Opposition for prioritising familial interests over national development.

Further, Shah asserted that the BJP's rise to power, despite its humble origins, is a testament to its commitment to meritocracy and grassroots democracy. He accused the Congress of perpetuating family-run politics and maintaining a divisive mindset, citing historical instances of their alleged role in the partition of the country.

Describing the Congress and the INDI alliance as "hinsa failane wala gathbandhan" (coalition spreading violence), Shah highlighted instances of alleged collusion between Congress leaders and external forces.