Indore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually inaugurated 'Prime Minister's College of Excellence' for all 55 districts in Madhya Pradesh and hailed Narendra Modi's farsightedness in bringing in the New Education Policy amid the aim of making India a developed country by 2047. Speaking at the main programme held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College in Indore, which has been developed as a PM College of Excellence, Shah said students must download the NEP document as it will teach them to "think out of the box".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence. NEP will play a major role in it. In order to become a developed nation, the foundation of education has to be strengthened and PM Modi has shown farsightedness by bringing in NEP that fulfils the needs of the next 25 years," he asserted.

"NEP will get our students on par with international standards while keeping them intact with their culture. It focuses on quality and not quantity and provides an opportunity to students to think out of the box. NEP ensures their 360-degree development. It will teach students the art of living," Shah said.

The Union minister said the 55 colleges he inaugurated meet all parameters to provide top quality, practical and modern education.

Shah said those on stage may not be present when India becomes a developed nation in 2047 and told the children "You will be witness when Bharat becomes great".

The Union Home Minister praised MP for being the first to implement the NEP, which he said took place when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was state higher education minister (in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government).

Shah hailed the state for starting medical and engineering courses in Hindi to benefit students.

CM Yadav, the state's Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, among others, also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

These colleges of excellence, where all courses will be offered as per NEP and will aim to impart employment-oriented education, are coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 486 crore, officials said.

Shah, who took part in a mega sapling plantation drive earlier, said Indore, which is the cleanest city in India and a cotton centre, will also be known, henceforth, as an education hub.

Indore is marching ahead in the pharma and automobile sectors and is without doubt the financial capital of the state, Shah said.