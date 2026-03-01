Shah calls for check on religious conversions in Punjab

MUMBAI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday raised concerns over alleged “religious conversions” in Punjab and urged both the state government and society to take steps to curb the practice. Speaking at a commemoration marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Navi Mumbai, the union minister said that conversions driven by “greed” run contrary to the ideals upheld by the ninth Sikh Guru.

“While Guru Tegh Bahadur endured atrocities to defend others’ dharma (religion), if we indulge in conversions for greed, we cannot be called followers of Dasam Pita (the 10th Sikh Guru),” Mr. Shah said.

Addressing the ‘Hind-Di-Chadar’ commemoration at Ove Maidan at Kharghar, Mr. Shah hailed the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, stating that his martyrdom played a crucial role in protecting Hinduism. “If the ninth Guru had not laid down his life to protect Hindu dharma and Sanatan dharma, there would have been no Hindus left in the world today. Everyone should acknowledge this,” he said.

The minister added that followers of Sanatan Dharma in India and abroad remain grateful to the Guru for enduring hardships and cruelty to defend religious freedom. He said the Guru’s sacrifice instilled courage in the nation to face adversity and underscored that Sikh tradition is rooted in unity, brotherhood, inclusiveness and courage.

He also urged people to read the Zafarnama, written by Guru Gobind Singh, at least once in their lifetime to understand the spirit of the historic struggle and its moral message.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be incorporated into Maharashtra’s school curriculum. The State government will also construct a hospital in Navi Mumbai in his memory, which will bear his name.

The ‘Hind Ki Chadar’ commemorations are part of the Maharashtra government’s state-level tribute marking 350 years of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. A series of religious and historical programmes, including kirtan gatherings, are being organised in cities such as Nagpur, Nanded and Navi Mumbai.