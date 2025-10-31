Shah: Bharat Parv From November 1 To 15

NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that “Bharat Parv 2025” will be celebrated from November 1 to 15 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, he also said that a grand parade will be held every October 31 at Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Shah further announced that on November 15, a grand celebration will take place at the Statue of Unity to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, featuring exhibitions of tribal culture, cuisine, and performing arts.

“The 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India’ and architect of a united India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, will be celebrated on October 31 at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” Shah said. “This year, a grand National Unity Day celebration has been planned, featuring a series of special events. Modeled on the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, a parade will now be held annually on October 31 at Ekta Nagar,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the first such parade on Friday at 7:55 a.m., offering floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

The parade will feature contingents from the Central Armed Police Forces and various state police forces, along with a cultural programme showcasing India’s diversity. Shah said this year’s celebration holds special significance as the nation marks Patel’s 150th birth anniversary.

Shah accused the Congress of denying Sardar Patel the Bharat Ratna for 41 years. “Along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel formed the backbone of India’s freedom struggle. His contribution to nation-building is immense. Yet, Congress left no stone unturned to make the country forget Patel and did not build any memorial or statue in his name,” he said.

“In contrast, the NDA government built the Statue of Unity, an engineering marvel, in a record 57 months,” he added.

The home minister noted that about 15,000 tourists visit the Statue of Unity each day and that over 2.5 crore visitors from across India and abroad have visited the site so far.

“Patel’s life was dedicated to farmers, and fittingly, iron for the Statue of the Iron Man of India was collected from farmers,” Shah said.

He also announced that a ‘Run for Unity’ programme will be organised this year in schools and colleges across the country.