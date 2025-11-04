Shah Bano’s Daughter Moves Madhya Pradesh HC Seeking Stay On Release Of ‘Haq’

Bhopal: Daughter of Shah Bano Begum, whose relentless court battle led to landmark judgment granting maintenance to divorced Muslim women, has moved the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court seeking a stay on the release of Bollywood movie ‘Haq’, claiming misrepresentation of events from her late mother’s personal life in the upcoming film.

Indore-based Siddiqua Begum Khan, in her petition, said that the movie was made without her family’s consent.

She claimed that the film misrepresented some incidents of her mother's personal life.

The film starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam is slated for all Indian release on November seven and is said to be inspired by the life of Shah Bano whose sagacious and relentless legal battle against her ex-husband led to a landmark judgment by the supreme court granting maintenance for divorced Muslim women.

Shah Bano filed a law-suit in a local court in Indore seeking maintenance from her lawyer-husband Mohmmad Ahmed Khan after he divorced her in 1978.

The protracted legal battle finally landed in the supreme court, leading to the constitution of a five-judge Constitution bench by the apex court to hear the case.

The bench, in a landmark verdict in 1985, had ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.

Shaho Bano passed away in 1992.