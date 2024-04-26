Huge fire at Allwyn Pharma Shadnagar, 50 feared trapped

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a pharma company at Shadnagar in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district on Friday afternoon.

As many as 50 workers feared trapped inside the Allwyn Pharma. On receiving information, two fire tenders from nearest fire stations first rushed to the spot to douse the flames. As the management informed them that some workers were trapped inside the factory, the fire-fighters intensified the rescue operation.

As the intensity of fire was huge, three more fire tenders were also pressed into service to tackle the situation. Though thick smoke and flames made their task difficult to carry out their operation, fire-fighters continued their efforts to rescue those, who were trapped inside the premises.

Senior officials from the fire services department also rushed to the spot to supervise the fight-fighting operation.