Shabbir to Take Part in Haj Training Programme Today

Nizamabad: Advisor to state government Mohammad Ali Shabbir will visit Nizamabad on March 24 for official programmes. He will participate in the training programme for Haj pilgrims at the NN function hall organised by the Haj committee. Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan will also participate in the programme.

After visiting Madina Idgah at Quilla road, Shabbir Ali will participate in Iftar party at Dharmapuri Hills. Nizamabad city Congress president Kesha Venu said that Congress party activists should participate in the programmes.























