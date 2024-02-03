Shabbir Ali takes charge as TS govt adviser

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir assumed charge as adviser to the state government at the Secretariat on Saturday. He will look after the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Minorities welfare matters.



Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former MPs Madhu Goud Yashki, Suresh Shetkar, former MLA Akula Lalitha, Congress leaders Nerella Sharada, Feroze Khan, Mohammad Ilias and several party leaders from Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts were present on the occasion.



“Being an adviser to the state government, I will play a proactive role”, Shabbir Ali said. He said that he will concentrate on the welfare of SC, ST, BC and minorities. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gives utmost importance to welfare of economically and socially backward people, the senior leader maintained.



