Shabbir Ali: Corrupt officials will be jailed

Since being appointed as adviser to the government on SC, ST, BC and minority welfare affairs, this was Shabbir Ali’s maiden visit to his home town Kamareddy. He was accorded a rousing welcome by party activists at Baswapur from where they went in a vehicle rally up to Kamareddy.Speaking on the occasion, Ali said that the BJP government did injustice to Telangana state in the interim Budget, which also has reduced funds for minorities and their scholarships. It has disappointed all sections of people, he said.Meanwhile, he called upon party workers to make a success of the ensuing public meeting at Indravelli, which will be addressed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday.Marking the occasion, a medical camp was held at Islampura in Kamareddy town under the joint aegis of the Shabbir Ali foundation and Sahayata trust Indo US hospital. Doctors from the US and Hyderabad provided medical services to over 1,500 patients, who turned up.Kamareddy district Congress committee president Kailas Srinivas Rao and others were present.