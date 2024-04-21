SFI Leaders Demand Hall Tickets For College Students

The Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders and students on Saturday staged a dharna outside the cluster university, demanding that vice-chancellor Prof. Sai Gopal issue hall-tickets to students enrolled at the Government Boys’ College in Kurnool city.

SFI district president Rangappa and Secretary Abdullah said the college students primarily consist of people from poor financial background. They alleged that the college principal was demanding fee despite the financial aid being provided towards students’ fee through Jagananna Vidya Deevena.