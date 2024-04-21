Top
SFI Leaders Demand Hall Tickets For College Students

21 April 2024 8:00 AM GMT
SFI Leaders Demand Hall Tickets For College Students
Representational Image: Students' Federation Of India (SFI) Source: Internet


The Students Federation of India (SFI) leaders and students on Saturday staged a dharna outside the cluster university, demanding that vice-chancellor Prof. Sai Gopal issue hall-tickets to students enrolled at the Government Boys’ College in Kurnool city.

SFI district president Rangappa and Secretary Abdullah said the college students primarily consist of people from poor financial background. They alleged that the college principal was demanding fee despite the financial aid being provided towards students’ fee through Jagananna Vidya Deevena.

Instead of assisting the students, the principal says that the fee amount was not yet disbursed. Their insistence on fee payment before receiving funds has led to withholding of hall-tickets, which the protesters deem unjust. They SFI leaders have called upon the district collector and Higher Education commissioner to intervene and ensure justice to the affected students.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
