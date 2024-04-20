SFA recalls Everest fish curry masala for presence of ethylene oxide

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest fish curry masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit.

As the implicated products were imported into Singapore, the SFA has directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pvt. Ltd., to recall the products. The recall is ongoing.

According to SFA media release, Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not authorised for use in food. It can be used to fumigate agricultural products to prevent microbial contamination. Under Singapore's Food Regulations, ethylene oxide is allowed to be used in the sterilisation of spices.

Although there is no immediate risk to consumption of food contaminated with low levels of ethylene oxide, long term exposure may lead to health issues. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimized as much as possible.

Consumers who purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

The CFS of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department also announced that samples of several kinds of prepackaged spice mix products were found to contain a pesticide, ethylene Oxide. Members of the public should not consume the affected products. The trade should also stop using or selling the affected products immediately if they possess any of them.

Product details are as follows: Madras curry powder (spice blend for madras curry), sambhar masala mixed masala powder and curry powder mixed masala powder, all three under the brand – MDH and Everest fish curry masala.

A spokesman for the CFS said, "The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine food surveillance programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products. According to CFS's instructions, the distributors/importers concerned have initiated recalls on the affected products. Members of the public may call the respective hotlines above during office hours for enquiries about the recalls of the products concerned.``

The spokesman continued, "The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified ethylene oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen. According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), a food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health. An offender is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and to imprisonment for six months upon conviction."

The CFS will alert the trade, continue to follow up on the incidents and take appropriate action. Investigations are ongoing.