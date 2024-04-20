Top
SFA recalls Everest fish curry masala for presence of ethylene oxide

20 April 2024 11:46 AM GMT
SFA recalls Everest fish curry masala for presence of ethylene oxide (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: Singapore Food Agency (SFA) recalled Everest fish curry masala from India due to the presence of Ethylene Oxide at levels exceeding permissible limit.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
