Several MPTCs, sarpanchs join Congress in Adilabad

Adilabad: A large number of BRS and BJP leaders including sarpanches and MPTC members joined the Congress in the presence of minister for Panchayat Raj D. Anasuya Seethakka on Wednesday.





Adilabad Padmashali district president Manchikatla Ashamma also joined the ruling party in the presence of the minister.



The leaders who joined the Congress include District Sarpacnhes Sangham president and Pohor sarpanch Ade Shankar, Sadalpur MPTC member Kodapa Arun, Chapral MPTC member Madavi Sakaram, Chapral sarpanch Mesram Daulath Rao, Chandpalli sarpanch Korenga Jangushaw, Boringguda sarpanch Dadanje Keshav, Ganeshpur sarpanch Madavi Laxman and Ganeshpur vice sarpanch Madavi Katoda, Sonkas sarpanch Mesram Janardhan and other leaders of the BRS and BJP among them.





