Several India-Bound Flights Affected as Kathmandu Airport Closes Amid Protests

Several Indian flights to Nepal’s Kathmandu faced disruptions on Tuesday after Tribhuvan International Airport was temporarily closed due to violent anti-government protests. The unrest, described as a “protest of Gen Z,” left 19 people dead and led to the resignation of Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Air India cancelled multiple flights between Delhi and Kathmandu, including AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220, AI217/218, and AI211/212. In a statement, the airline said, “In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, these flights have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates.”

IndiGo also cancelled its services to Kathmandu. Two of its flights — 6E1153 (Delhi-Kathmandu) and 6E1157 (Mumbai-Kathmandu) — were diverted to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh as the airport remained closed. Several other Indian flights were held over Nepal, awaiting clearance, according to tracking data from flightradar24.com.

Officials said airport operations could resume only after the situation stabilises, while airlines continue to manage passenger safety and flight schedules amid the ongoing unrest.