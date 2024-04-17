Hyderabad: Several complaints of violating the model code were reported in the 15 Assembly seats in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, election officials said.

BRS MLA and Secunderabad candidate Padma Rao Goud, BRS Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal and his son Jaisimha were among those named.

A complaint was filed against Borabanda BRS leaders Mohammed Razzak, Vijay and Baby Rao for distributing gifts. The election authorities seized 36 gift articles.

A complaint was received against Gudimalkapur former corporator Bangari Prakash for a bike rally without permission. Another complaint was received against BJP leaders Lakshmi Narayana, and Shiva Yadav for putting up party flags in Ziaguda.

A complaint was received against Aarogyasri enrolment worker T. Prem Kumar for erecting Congress banners at the centre at Aliabad. The election authorities seized a laptop, thumb scanner, biometric scanner, printer and the banner from the place.