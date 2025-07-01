Seven Yellow Anacondas Born At Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: Nature lovers have a fresh reason to visit Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, as the famed wildlife sanctuary welcomed seven baby yellow anacondas into its reptilian fold on Sunday — a rare and exciting addition that underscores the zoo’s growing reputation as a haven for exotic species.

The tiny hatchlings were born to a breeding pair of yellow anacondas brought to Nandankanan from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Chennai in October 2019. With these new arrivals, the zoo now proudly houses a thriving family of 14 yellow anacondas — two adult males, two adult females, and ten juveniles. And the excitement isn’t over yet. Another female is expected to give birth soon, adding to the slithering spectacle.

“The newborns have been kept under close observation in a dedicated quarantine facility to ensure their well-being in these crucial early days. “Once they’re strong enough to feed independently, they’ll be shifted to the main display enclosure for public viewing,” said Sanath Kumar, Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoo.

Recognising the need to accommodate its growing anaconda population, the zoo has already initiated plans to upgrade and expand the current enclosure, creating a habitat that better mirrors the humid, swampy environments of South America — the native home of the yellow anaconda, known scientifically as Eunectes notaeus. In the wild, these powerful non-venomous constrictors can grow up to 14 feet, though those in captivity typically reach lengths of around 10 feet.

Native to Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil, and surrounding wetlands, yellow anacondas are semi-aquatic snakes, spending much of their time gliding through marshes, rivers, and flooded forests. Nandankanan Zoo has carefully replicated these natural conditions, ensuring a habitat that fosters their health, breeding, and longevity.

“This successful breeding event not only marks a milestone for the zoo but also highlights the vital role modern zoos play in the conservation and study of exotic, lesser-known species. For visitors and wildlife enthusiasts, it’s a rare opportunity to witness these elusive creatures up close — and perhaps see the next generation of anacondas grow into giants.