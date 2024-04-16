Seven-year-old Rescued After Getting Stuck Between Walls

Anantapur: A swift response from Tadipatri rural police and the fire department saved a seven-year-old girl, who was trapped between walls in in Avula Thippapalli village of Anantapur district on Monday.

Avanthika, playing with friends, got stuck in a narrow gap between two houses, reportedly due to construction constraints related to vastu. Villagers alerted authorities after they were unable to free her themselves.

The Tadipatri rural circle inspector, Laksmikantha Reddy, along with fire department inspector Mohan Babu and their teams, rushed to the scene upon receiving the call. Initial attempts to extricate Avanthika proved unsuccessful.

Faced with this challenge, the rescue teams made the difficult decision to break a small section of a nearby wall. Thankfully, this approach proved successful, and Avanthika was safely pulled out from the gap.

Medical personnel provided immediate care to Avanthika before reuniting her with her relieved parents, Bhagya Lakshmi and Nagaraju.

Villagers expressed their appreciation for the swift and decisive actions of the police and fire department personnel.

Anantapur district SP Amith Bardar commended the rescue teams for their professionalism and dedication in freeing Avanthika's safely.