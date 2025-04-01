Seven Killed in Gujarat Firecracker Factory Blast, Rescue Ops Underway

Seven persons were killed after a blast at a firecrackers factory led to a blaze and collapse of parts of the building in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at the unit located near Deesa town.

As per preliminary information, a blast at the factory, located in an industrial area, led to a fire and collapse of parts of the building, leaving several persons trapped in the rubble, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deesa, Neha Panchal said.

"As many as seven workers have died in the incident, and the operation is underway to remove the rubble and rescue those trapped," Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

Firefighters from Deesa municipality doused the blaze. An operation was underway to rescue those trapped in the rubble, as per officials. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also at the site to assist in the rescue work, police officials said.