PM Modi Consoles Loss of Life in Bhiwandi Factory Fire

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the tragic fire accident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. In a social media post, he mourned the loss and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

According to officials, seven people were burnt alive in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing unit that was operating inside a garment factory in Bhiwadi’s Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday. “Seven people have died in the incident. It was a garment factory, but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally,” said Additional District Magistrate Sumitra Pareek. She added that two individuals remained trapped inside the premises. The mishap occurred in the Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area of Bhiwadi, raising serious concerns about illegal operations and safety violations in industrial units.

"The premises was leased out in the name of a garment factory, but as per the preliminary report, firecrackers were being manufactured illegally," she said. She said that the police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.