 Top
Home » Nation

PM Modi Consoles Loss of Life in Bhiwandi Factory Fire

Nation
16 Feb 2026 4:33 PM IST

Modi condoled the loss of lives in the mishap and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

PM Modi Consoles Loss of Life in Bhiwandi Factory Fire
x
Images of Firecracker Factory in Bhiwandi, Rajasthan | Source: Screengrab from PTI VIdeo

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the tragic fire accident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. In a social media post, he mourned the loss and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

According to officials, seven people were burnt alive in an illegal firecracker-manufacturing unit that was operating inside a garment factory in Bhiwadi’s Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday. “Seven people have died in the incident. It was a garment factory, but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally,” said Additional District Magistrate Sumitra Pareek. She added that two individuals remained trapped inside the premises. The mishap occurred in the Khushkhera-Karoli industrial area of Bhiwadi, raising serious concerns about illegal operations and safety violations in industrial units.

"The premises was leased out in the name of a garment factory, but as per the preliminary report, firecrackers were being manufactured illegally," she said. She said that the police came to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched immediately.

District Collector Artika Shukla and other senior district administration and police officials rushed to the spot. Shukla ordered an inquiry into the matter. As per the preliminary report, there were more than 20 people inside the factory. As soon as the fire broke out, many workers managed to come out, while nine were trapped. Seven of them were burnt alive. The fire was brought under control after more than one and a half hours. Some skeletons were also recovered.
CM Bhajanlal Sharma instructed district administrations to carry out relief and rescue work immediately. He directed Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma to reach Alwar.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Bhiwandi Rajasthan news PM Narendra Modi 
Rest of India Rajasthan 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X