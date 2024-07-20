Seven Coaches of Goods Train Derails in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

The goods train derailed in Amroha yard between Ghaziabad-Mordabad section. No casualties has been reported as of now, reported ANI.



On Thursday, at least four passengers were killed and over 30 were injured after eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh.



The Railway Ministry said a high-level inquiry has been ordered, apart from the probe by the Commission of Railway Safety, according to a PTI report.



The ministry had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The grievously injured passengers will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries Rs 50,000.