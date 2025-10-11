Setback to Naveen Patnaik-Led BJD As Son Of Late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, Joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: In a significant political development, Jay Dholakia, son of the late BJD legislator Rajendra Dholakia, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, delivering a setback to the Naveen Patnaiik-led ju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha.

The BJD was eying to field Jay Dholakia as its candidate for the Nuapada assembly bypoll.

Dholakia’s induction, marked by a grand procession to the BJP’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar, was attended by thousands of supporters, reflecting strong local backing. The move comes ahead of the forthcoming Nuapada assembly by-election, where he is widely expected to be fielded as the BJP candidate.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, and State BJP president Manmohan Samal were among the senior leaders who welcomed Dholakia into the party fold.

“Today is a day of celebration. Jay Dholakia has seen our work since we came to power and was inspired to join us. We believe in serving the people, not making empty promises,” said CM Majhi.

Party insiders said Dholakia would soon take up an official role within the BJP, signalling the start of his active political career under the saffron banner.

Political observers see his entry as a move that could alter the electoral landscape in western Odisha. The late Rajendra Dholakia had enjoyed considerable influence in Nuapada district, and his son’s switch to the BJP is expected to energise the party’s campaign in the region.

Analysts noted that Dholakia’s induction reflected the BJP’s continuing efforts to expand its footprint in Odisha by attracting influential regional figures ahead of key elections.