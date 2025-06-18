Serum Institute Launches Nationwide HPV Awareness Campaign

Bhubaneswar: In a decisive push against one of India’s most preventable but deadly cancers, the Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday launched a nationwide public health campaign to raise awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its link to multiple cancers. The initiative, kicked off with the “Conquer HPV & Cancer Conclave 2025” in Bhubaneswar, aims to promote early vaccination and screening to curb the rising incidence of HPV-related diseases in the country.

India bears a disproportionately high burden of cervical cancer, which remains the second most common cancer among Indian women. According to the ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and Cancer (2023), India records over 1.23 lakh new cervical cancer cases and more than 77,000 deaths annually. HPV is also associated with up to 90 per cent of anal cancers, 63 per cent of penile cancers, and a significant proportion of oropharyngeal cancers, affecting both men and women.

At the Bhubaneswar conclave, leading medical experts deliberated on the public health challenges posed by HPV and the urgent need for preventive strategies. Among the panelists were Dr. Tushar Kar, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at SCB Medical College, Cuttack; Dr. Bhagyalaxmi Nayak from AIHPGIC, Cuttack; Dr. Mrutunjay Dash from IMS & SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar; Dr. Lalitendu Parida, Group Head, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd; Dr. Pyarilal Tripathy; Dr. Susrut Das; and other specialists in pediatrics, oncology, and fertility care.

The experts underlined that HPV infections peak between the ages of 15 to 25, underscoring the importance of timely awareness, vaccination, and regular screenings. With the availability of Cervavac, India’s first indigenously developed, gender-neutral quadrivalent HPV vaccine by SII, the path to prevention has become significantly more accessible.

“Through these conclaves held across India, we aim to improve understanding of HPV’s impact and empower communities with the knowledge needed for early detection and prevention,” said Parag Deshmukh, Executive Director of Serum Institute of India.

The Bhubaneswar conclave concluded with an open dialogue with healthcare workers and the public, reinforcing the campaign’s broader goal of reducing preventable cancer cases through community engagement. The awareness initiative will be rolled out in several cities in the coming months.