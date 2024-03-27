Serial Offenders Held With Stolen Goods in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A gang of three robbers, involved in 16 cases were arrested by the sleuths of West Zone Task Force and recovered gold, scooter and cash from them. The team acted on a complaint from a woman that the gang fled after snatching a handbag containing gold chain, airpods and cash near Panjagutta on Sunday night.



The accused, identified as Dudani Sagar Singh, 24, Salam Khan, 23, and Koyada Naveen Kumar, 18, are residents of Balanagar. They were arrested in Balanagar and recovered a scooter, six mobile phones and gold rings.According to the officials, the trio, after consuming liquor, went to Panjagutta area on their scooter on Sunday night. Naveen was riding the scooter while Salam Khan and Sagar Singh sat pillion. As they reached Shishira hospital, Yellareddyguda, they found the victim, travelling on her two-wheeler. Naveen rode closer to her and Salam snatched her handbag and then the trio fled the scene.The accused along with the seized goods were handed over to Panjagutta police for further investigation.