Hyderabad: The State government asked the district Panchayat officers to sensitize people on ill-effects of heat wave and advise people not to go out unless it is an emergency as heat would be at its peak between 11 am and 4 pm.



In view of intense heat wave conditions, the Chief Secretary to Government, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department held a teleconference with the District Panchayat officers and asked them to follow the instructions underscoring the need to sensitize people on safety aspects.

According to officials, people must consume water frequently when the heat is high. “People must carry water while going out. Lemon juice, buttermilk, coconut water should be consumed. They must put an umbrella, scarves, hat or handkerchief on your head to protect from heat while going out.”

Water camps should be set up at bus stands, busy places and intersections to provide drinking water facilities to passengers in every village. Those affected by sunstroke should be taken to the nearest primary health center after primary treatment.

Infants, pregnant women, children, elderly persons and those who fell sick should take special care not to be exposed to heat waves. In consultation with the Medical Health Department, information should be collected from time to time regarding the areas where sun stroke and fever are prevalent and special measures should be taken in such areas and steps should be taken to make ORS packets available.

Work site facilities like shade and potable water should be provided for employment guaranteed workers. Adequate quantities of ORS packets should be made available at work sites by Asha workers and in coordination with local primary health centres.

Drinking water and ORS packets should be made available in grain purchase centers and agricultural markets by taking appropriate measures to protect people from heat wave exposure. At the same time, water facilities for livestock and animals must also be provided and officers should visit the villages extensively and monitor the implementation of the instructions.