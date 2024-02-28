Top
Home » Nation

Sensing Kidnap, Woman Jumps from Auto

Nation
DC Correspondent
27 Feb 2024 7:47 PM GMT
Sensing Kidnap, Woman Jumps from Auto
x
Fearing for her safety, the woman jumped from the auto while it was still in motion. Local residents, who witnessed her falling down, rushed her to VIMS Hospital as she had fainted. (Representational Image: DC)

Visakhapatnam: A young woman working as a sales representative at a bike showroom in Visakhapatnam escaped an abduction attempt by jumping from a moving auto rickshaw on Monday evening.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when the woman boarded an auto and requested to be dropped at the DRM office. However, the driver deviated from the requested route and started driving towards Gajuwaka.

Fearing for her safety, the woman jumped from the auto while it was still in motion. Local residents, who witnessed her falling down, rushed her to VIMS Hospital as she had fainted.

Upon regaining consciousness, the woman informed police about the abduction attempt. The police have registered a case against the driver.

"The woman is currently in stable condition. We are investigating the incident. We will take appropriate action based on our findings,” stated inspector B. Tirumala Rao.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Visakhapatnam Vizag News AP Crime News Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Special News Andhra Pradesh Crime News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X