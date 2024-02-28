Sensing Kidnap, Woman Jumps from Auto

Visakhapatnam: A young woman working as a sales representative at a bike showroom in Visakhapatnam escaped an abduction attempt by jumping from a moving auto rickshaw on Monday evening.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when the woman boarded an auto and requested to be dropped at the DRM office. However, the driver deviated from the requested route and started driving towards Gajuwaka.

Fearing for her safety, the woman jumped from the auto while it was still in motion. Local residents, who witnessed her falling down, rushed her to VIMS Hospital as she had fainted.

Upon regaining consciousness, the woman informed police about the abduction attempt. The police have registered a case against the driver.

"The woman is currently in stable condition. We are investigating the incident. We will take appropriate action based on our findings,” stated inspector B. Tirumala Rao.