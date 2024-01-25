Senior GST Officer Caught Accepting Bribe in Rourkela

Bhubaeswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday caught a senior Goods and Services Tax (GST) officer red-handed while accepting a bribe from a contractor in Sundargarh district’s Rourkela.

The arrested senior GST officer has been identified as Amar Kant Kumar.

According to sources, Kumar had demanded Rs 50,000 from a contractor to get his file cleared. The contractor had informed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Subsequently, the CBI sleuths laid out a trap to catch the officer red-handed.

As per the plan, the contractor on Thursday went to the GST office at Civil Township in Rourkela and handed the first installment of Rs 20,000 over to Kumar. As Kumar accepted the money, the CBI officials trooped into the room and caught him red-handed.

No responses from the CBI or the GST Commissioner have been received.