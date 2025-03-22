Senior Congress leader Devendra sharma passes away at 66

A prominent figure in Odisha’s political landscape, Sharma was an influential leader of the Indian National Congress. He served as an MLA from 2014 to 2019, representing the Aul constituency. His passing has left a deep void in the political fraternity, with leaders and supporters mourning his loss.

Expressing grief over his demise, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

“I am saddened to hear about the demise of former Aul MLA Devendra Sharma from Kendrapara district. He will always be remembered for his public service and welfare initiatives as a people's representative. I pray for the peace of his departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

BJP national vice president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda also condoled Sharma’s passing, stating:

“I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear about the untimely demise of senior politician and former Aul MLA, Shri Devendra Sharma. I had both a personal and political association with Deba Bhai. I pray for the peace of his departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family. Om Shanti.”